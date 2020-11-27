COLGATE UNIVERSITY
Area students who earned the spring semester dean’s award with distinction from Colgate University in Hamilton include John Hultenius of Delhi, Ryan Carson of Otego, Teagan Mackey of West Oneonta, Victoria Prouty of Bainbridge, Elizabeth Rasmussen of Delhi and Elizabeth Moore of Richmondville.
Students who receive a term grade-point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade are eligible for the dean’s award with distinction.
