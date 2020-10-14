SUNY MORRISVILLE
President’s list
The following area students were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Morrisville. Nathan Searles and Cassandra Smith, both of Bainbridge; Jason Burlew, Matthew Cruger, Hannah Klockowski, Molly Montgomery, Tucker Mucha, Miah Newell and Atticus Rubottom, all of Norwich; Matthew Franklin and Sierra Nebel, both of Oxford; Marsha Friedel of New Berlin, Lisa Hadlock of Sherburne, Malorie Jordan of Franklin, Kyle Monahan of East Springfield and Chloe Bevins of West Winfield.
Dean’s list
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. Brittany Keator of Roxbury, Gabrielle Robinson of Oxford, Adam Pike of Norwich, Katlyne Gad of Norwich, Thomas Newman III of Margaretville, Victoria Marie Peila of Bainbridge, Trey Muserallo of Norwich, Ashley Colabelli of Norwich, Hunter Prokop of Middleburgh, Crystal Bevins of New Berlin, Shay Franklin of Norwich, Gabrielle Bates of Oneonta, Cortney Grow of Sidney, Jessie Davis of Franklin, Anna Gantt of Norwich, Lillian Winton of Norwich, Jesse Coleman of Otego, Alyssa Grocott of Edmeston, Shaquira Smith of Oxford, Tyler Steiber of New Berlin, Desiree Armondi of Oxford, Joel Attanasio of Otego, Melissa Atwell of Portlandville, Jacqueline Barnard of Bainbridge, Patricia Birch of Stamford, Brandee Bonsie of Sherburne, Lorraine Buser of Oxford, Danica Capobianco of Bainbridge, Alexandria Colley of Norwich, Eric Conant of Norwich, Ian Dugan of West Winfield, Britny Ernest of Norwich, Zachariah O’Connor of Cherry Valley, Kenneth George of Morris, Michael Giglio of Sherburne, Lindsey Gingerich of Norwich, Jerri Harrington of New Berlin, Joy Harris of Afton, Logan Hartwell of Mount Upton, Summer Johnson of Sherburne, Amanda Jones of Sherburne, Brianna Kempf of Oxford, Jessica Knowles of Norwich, Wendy Leboffe of Hartwick, Claire Loker of Sidney Center, Virginia Magdziuk of Cobleskill, Karly Marshman of Oxford, Timothy Coon of Sherburne, Anthony DiCarlo of New Berlin, Cathleen Johnson of Sherburne, Lisa Miedema of Sherburne, Jesse Howell of West Edmeston, Elizabeth Jones of West Winfield, Derek Hutchings of West Winfield, Taylor Moore of Oxford, Jacob Brown of Norwich, Robin Morton of Springfield Center, Crystal Ernest of Norwich, Alex Evans of Norwich, Devon Coffee of Norwich, Kaitlin Mulwane of Oxford, Kalliann Harrison of Norwich, Jacob Hamm of Otego, Austin Crawford of Oxford, Emma Van Deusen of Oxford, Nicole Sparaco of West Oneonta, Nicole Johnson of Norwich, Shannon Pickering of Unadilla, Jourdan Pinney of Oxford, Rachel Ryan of Sherburne, Emily Shattuck of Norwich, Sara Venth of Sidney Center, Grant Wessels of Norwich, Chloe Winton of Norwich, Nolan Winton of Sherburne, Erica Wright of Sherburne, Paige Cirello of Oxford, Tanee Dabney of Norwich, Cearah DaCosta Faro of Norwich, Theresa DiMartin of Oneonta, Kyle Fleming of Norwich, Kayla Flint of West Winfield, Lisa Franklin of Norwich, Lilliana Gonzalez of Oxford, Veronica Gonzalez of Oxford, Jessica Henderson of Sherburne, Jazmine Howe of Norwich, Cheyanne Ingraham of Oxford, Gabriel Irwin of Sherburne, Jonathan Jankowski of Oxford, Christina Kaiser of Norwich, Brian Kochman of Sherburne, Katelyn Lake of Oxford, Katherine Lamb of Hartwick, Mirit Lindsey of Richmondville, Tylor Maraglio of Unadilla, Rikki Leigh Martin of Norwich, Elizabeth McTernan of Oneonta, Stephanie Morgan of Oneonta, Taylor Page of Oxford, Josiah Palumbo of Richfield Springs, Zackery Race of Norwich, Sheena Roper of New Berlin, Elizabeth Ryan of Oxford, Melissa Sawyer of Cherry Valley, Montana Tyler of Oneonta, Camberly Vanvalkenburg of Trout Creek, Margaret Wansor of Norwich, Kayleigh Wentworth of Sherburne, Greta Holt of Walton, Lillian Gallagher of Oxford, Elizabeth Swanteson of West Winfield, Shanee Baker of Oxford, James Bennett of Norwich, Tracy Briggs of Oneonta, Michael Carson of Norwich, Kyle De Wolf of Oxford, Katherine Gauthier of Oxford, Austin Matlack of Norwich, Julia Miller of Norwich, Bradley Walley of Norwich, Rebekah Wood of Bainbridge and Corry Woodard of Norwich.
