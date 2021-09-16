SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
The following area students were named to either the summer president’s list or summer dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
President’s list students include Autumn Torres of Worcester, Cristin Lee of New Berlin, Tianna Gladstone of Walton, Stefan Land of West Winfield, Jennifer Race of Worcester, Antonios Pentaris of Oneonta, Lacey Steele of Sidney Center, Heather Kamal of Cobleskill and Kelly Kilpatrick of Andes.
Dean’s list students include Peter Fitzgerald of Sidney and Jacob Wetzel of Delhi.
