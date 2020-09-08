Mostly sunny skies. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY
Christopher Jeffrey of Norwich, Nicole Jeffrey of Norwich and Olivia Leinhart of Cooperstown were named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton.
