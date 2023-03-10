HAMILTON COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hamilton College in Clinton. Aben Carrington of Oneonta, Patricia Higgins of Otego, Mia Horvath of Cherry Valley, and Wriley Nelson and Piper Seamon, both of Cooperstown
LEMOYNE COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at LeMoyne College in Syracuse. Raegan Bracchy of DeLancey, Sara Brean of West Edmeston, Kristen Chambers of Bainbridge, Maria Farrell of Oneonta, Ethan Lowe of Otego, Katelynn Ostrander of Walton, and Meredith Smithling of Oneonta.
CLARK UNIVERSITY
Sam F. Ficano of Oneonta was named to the first honors (3.8 grade-point average or above) dean’s list and Emrys C. Odell of Cooperstown was named to the second honors (3.50 to 3.79) dean’s list for the fall semester at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts.
EMMANUEL COLLEGE
Surya Daniel of Cooperstown was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston.
ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
Jasmine Butler was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Adelphi University in Garden City.
TUFTS UNIVERSITY
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts. Stephen Albright of Mount Vision, Audrey Dutcher of Cooperstown, William Friedman of Cooperstown, and Finn Hall of Oneonta.
