CAZENOVIA
COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Cazenovia College. Alyse Bechtold of West Oneonta, Olivia Boecke of Otego, Shea Breese of Norwich, Owen Drown of Guilford, Jeanine Gonzalez of Norwich, Brynne Livelsberger of Unadilla, Logan Lund of Edmeston, Colby Richardson of Norwich, Haley Shattuck of Sherburne, Bryan Sheldon of Sherburne, Evan Sheldon of Sherburne, Natalie Stewart of Sherburne, Stepheny Vriesema of West Winfield, and Morgan Watson of Middleburgh.
SAINT ANSELM COLLEGE
Melanie Hoyt of Stamford was named to fall semester dean’s list at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, where she is a business major in the Class of 2025.
WESTERN
NEW ENGLAND UNIVERSITY
Logan Palmer of West Winfield was named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts where he is a sport management major.
SUNY OSWEGO
President’s list
The following area students were named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY Oswego. Lena E. Greene of Edmeston, Grace C. Kelley of Worcester, Liv A. Robinson of Oneonta, Kalie E. Talbot-Evangelow of Burlington Flats, Lindsey M. Bolster of Hancock, Brooke M. Gerace of Walton, Michael D. Griswold of Delhi, Mark Nohomovich of Deposit, Layla B. Sprague of Walton, and William Towsley of Downsville.
Dean’s list
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. Mikhail Griffiths of Oneonta, Andrew W. Oram of Richfield Springs, Jessica Phillippe of Oneonta, Zachary R. Sluyter of Richfield Springs, Cecelia Finn of Delhi, Mariah R. Gifford of Sidney, Niamh M. Walsh of Fleischmanns, Kaylee A. Weaver of Delhi, and Kora J. Young of Sidney Center.
