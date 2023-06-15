EMORY & HENRY COLLEGE
Madison Couperthwait of Otego was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia.
UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS
Krystal Villanueva of Stamford was named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
RENSSELAER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Michael Dong of Cobleskill, Aleksy Feldman of Walton and Jillian Lees of DeLancey were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy.
COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY-BLOOMSBURG
Renate Carrabba of Morris was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg in Pennsylvania.
HUSSON UNIVERSITY
Griffin Dianich of Bloomville was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine.
