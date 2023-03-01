COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Gabrielle Cummings of West Edmeston and Josie Parker of Sherburne were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
HUSSON UNIVERSITY
Griffin Dianich of Bloomville was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, where he is a student in the Doctor of Physical Therapy/Bachelor of Science in exercise science program.
UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI
Brendan Lohan of Cooperstown was named to the fall semester Chancellor’s Honor Roll reserved for students who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.00 at the University of Mississippi.
UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND GLOBAL CAMPUS
Angelica Rice of Oneonta was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.