ENDICOTT COLLEGE
Rebecca Turner of Sherburne was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts. Turner, a communication major, is the daughter of Kathleen and Eric Turner.
PRESBYTERIAN COLLEGE
Sophia Boyle of Worcester was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina.
WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Camille Mueller of Delhi was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Wake Forest University in Winston Salem, North Carolina.
WILKES UNIVERSITY
Nathaniel Edwards of Morris was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
SUNY MORRISVILLE
President’s list
Norwich students Geena Ryan, Ryan McGrath, Nakassja Artis, Charles Drexler, Megan Hazzard, and Kaylee Hamilton; along with Jack Shurmer of Milford, Anastasia Majestic of Oneonta, and Vidya Jawahir of Oxford, were named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY Morrisville.
Dean’s list
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. Zachariah O’Connor of Cooperstown, Jesse McDaniel of Sherburne, Octavia Bishop of Norwich, Jennifer Melvin of Oneonta, Aydyn Tweedie of Walton, Carrie Balogh of Cobleskill, Jaidyn Rose of Middleburgh, Brianna Dunham of Edmeston, Stacy Lum of New Berlin, Lily French of New Berlin, Jacob Figger of New Berlin, Molly Bobnick of Richfield Springs, Jennifer Jenkins of Sherburne, Victoria Norris of Sherburne, Madison Marsh of West Edmeston, Madison Lockwood of West Edmeston, Isaac Haar of West Edmeston, Candice Seeley of West Winfield, Ethan Gregory of Afton, Eoin Byrne of Hobart, Kaleigh Spencer of Morris, Anastasia Edwards of Morris, Tucker Mucha of Norwich, Kegan Wright of Norwich, Rachelle Collins of Norwich, Ronan Smith of Norwich, Dante Kraft of Norwich, Justess Smith of Norwich, Caden Moore of Norwich, Samantha Musk of Norwich, Hannah Lawrence of Norwich, Ariella Burns of Oneonta, Jessica Roe of Oneonta, Dominic Brown of Oxford, Jacklyn Ellis of Sidney, Jeremy Morgan of Sidney, Alicia Hendrickson of Sidney, Camberly Van Valkenburg of Trout Creek, Dylan Wood of Trout Creek, and John Partridge of Unadilla.
