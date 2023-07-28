NORTHERN VERMONT UNIVERSITY
Peyton Olsen of Middleburgh and Aiven Malanoski of Oneonta were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Northern Vermont University.
SUNY OSWEGO
The following area students were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Oswego. Lindsey Bolster of Hancock, Michael Griswold of Delhi, Lena Greene of Edmeston, Layla Sprague of Walton and Kaylee Weaver of Delhi.
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. Aimee Cook of Cherry Valley, Bryleigh Beauchat of Sidney, Brooke Gerace of Walton, Mariah Gifford of Sidney, Grace Kelley of Worcester, Jessica Phillippe of Oneonta, Zachary Sluyter of Richfield Springs, Samuel Solomon of Richfield Springs, William Towsley of Downsville and Kora Young of Sidney Center.
SUNY CORTLAND
The following area students were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Cortland. Tyler Bruce of Oneonta, Griffin Doyle of West Winfield, Abigail Flynn of Norwich, Kathryn Hofmann of Oxford, Bailey Mizrahi of Sherburne, Owen Rodriguez of Sherburne, Elizabeth Serafin of Oneonta, Margaret Towsley of Downsville, Preston Van Wie of Treadwell and Callie Winn of Bainbridge.
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Cortland. Khi Atchinson of Oneonta, Molly Babcock of Sidney, Carson Benjamin of Afton, Alina Chojnowski of Roxbury, Zoe Climenhaga of Cherry Valley, Matthew Croote of Middleburgh, Kristen Cummings of Norwich, Isabella DuBois of Hobart, Kara Dumas of Jefferson, Brennan Finnegan of Oxford, Kiarra Fisher of East Worcester, Wyatt Grey of Norwich, Joanna Grommeck of Andes, Danika Harvey of Sidney Center, Bailee Herrel of Arkville, Georgia Lynch of Stamford, Kerrie Monte of Norwich, Peyton Mosher of Bainbridge, Kyle Murray of Walton, Cameron Neer of West Oneonta, Eric Nowak of Bainbridge, Mariah Saggese of Oneonta, Justin Schrom of Richmondville, Haley Smith of Sidney, Alexis Whaley of Norwich, and Austin Yerdon of Cherry Valley.
ALBANY COLLEGE OF PHARMACY AND LIFE SCIENCES
Adam Rutherford of Oneonta and Bryn Quackenbush of West Oneonta were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Albany College of Pharmacy and Life Sciences.
TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Audrey Dutcher and William Friedman, both of Cooperstown; and Finn Hall of Oneonta were named tot he spring semester dean’s list at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts.
PURCHASE COLLEGE
The following students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Purchase College. Abigail Cadwalader, Lydia Williams and Addison Yastrzemski, all of Cooperstown; and Jade Anderson, Tyler Lau and Bailey Roy, all of Oneonta.
UNIVERSITY OF HARTFORD
Riley Stevens of Milford and Rachel Blocker of Delhi were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut.
