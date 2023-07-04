HARTWICK COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hartwick College in Oneonta. Victoria Spina of Worcester, Madilynne Smith of Morris, Shailynn Allen of Otego, Brooke Cerar of Otego, Zachary Craft of Unadilla, Honnah Garrison of Davenport, Kyleigh George of New Berlin, Christian Holoquist of Oneonta, Avery Piefer of Oneonta, Quincey Woodrow of Milford, Angeline McGraw of Oneonta, Ross Arvin of Richmondville, Riley Gancio of Walton, Ariel Scott of Bainbridge, Samuel Bagley of Sidney, Amelia Williams of Cooperstown, Isabella Babbitt of Oneonta, Jake Buchman of Bainbridge, Adrianna Dugan of Oneonta, Bailey Ernst of Delhi, Lawson Williams of Maryland, Cody Buchman of Bainbridge, Brittany Cerar of Otego, Heidi Collischonn of Cobleskill, Shelby Hollister of Oneonta, Austin Matlack-Grey of Norwich, Alexia Piercy of Schenevus, Owen Reed of Unadilla, Kaitlyn Brybag of Fleischmanns, Abigail Murray of Oneonta, Morgan Perry of Otego, Cassidy Markel of Warnerville, Kerri Moore of Stamford, and Morgan Nichols of Cooperstown.
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology. Swapnil Patel of Norwich, Lillian Miller of Richmondville, Derek Hochbrueckner of Hartwick, Nathaniel Fisher of Middleburgh, Thomas Bertola of Cobleskill, Paul Vickers of Delhi, Noah Bufalini of Norwich, Alaina Tweedie of Walton, Theodore Ignatovsky of Cooperstown, Mandy Fletcher of Cobleskill, Luca Gardner-Olesen of Hartwick, Julia Rissberger of Oneonta, Tulip Bailey of Cooperstown, Isabelle Tsamis of Richmondville, Georgia Liddle of Oneonta, Erica Gage of Norwich, Vinny Albertina of Sherburne, Jack Seeley of Cherry Valley, Ronin Gould of Oneonta, Ronnie Hickling of Edmeston, Kara Gildea of Cooperstown, Siarra Goodhue of Oneonta, Max Collins of Norwich, and Erik Langdon Potts of Prattsville.
CASTLETON UNIVERSITY
Stanley Andersen of Andes, Garrett Beckwith of Sidney, Carter Mackey of West Oneonta and Zoe Warren of Franklin were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont.
BALDWIN WALLACE UNIVERSITY
Jaelyn Jaquay of Cherry Valley was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
UNIVERSITY OF HARTFORD
Rachel Blocker of Delhi was named to the spring semester president’s honor list at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut.
WESTERN NEW ENGLAND UNIVERSITY
Logan Palmer of West Winfield was named to the spring semester president’s list at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts, where he is sport management major.
CLARK UNIVERSITY
Sam Ficano of Oneonta was named to first honors at Clark University and Emrys Odell of Cooperstown was named to second honors for the spring semester at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Students must have a grade-point average of 3.8 or above for first honors or a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Carson Maynard of Norwich was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND
Makayla Gwinn of Cherry Valley, Alexa Livingston of Cobleskill and Miranda Carrabba of Morris were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of New England with campuses in Biddeford and Portland, Maine and Tangier, Morocco.
ALFRED STATE COLLEGE
The following students from Otsego County earned spring semester dean’s list honors at Alfred State College. Michael Griffioen of Worcester, Tyler Koffer of Cooperstown, Howard Michaels of Cooperstown, Carter Neer of Oneonta, Jayson Stockert of Unadilla, and Marlena Volpe of Edmeston.
SUNY POTSDAM
The following area students were named to the spring semester president list at SUNY Potsdam. Andrew Bowen of Hartwick, Theresa Cerosaletti of Oneonta, Ryan Costin of Norwich, Darbi Dean of Sherburne, Jason Donovan of Cooperstown, Kaylee Hovick of Otego, Allie Kellogg of Sherburne, Sarah Wake of Delhi, and Caroline Whitaker of Hartwick.
SUNY CANTON
The following area students were named to the following spring semester academic honors lists at SUNY Canton.
President’s list: Lauren Marszal of Unadilla, Amber L. Letko of Cobleskill, Michelle Obleman of Cobleskill, Velga Kundzins of Grand Gorge, Kelsey Bers of Oneonta, Marijke Kroon of Van Hornesville, Shannon Connelly of Walton, Brooke Foster of West Winfield, and Victoria Biegel of Westford.
Dean’s list: Kayleigh Forslund of Cobleskill, Jennifer-Jo Merritt of Norwich, Savannah Beckley of Oneonta and Brandon MacPherson of Sidney.
Part-time honors list: Morgan Downin of Franklin, Kevin Porack of Norwich and Kelly Cleaveland of Oneonta.
SIENA COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester president’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. Alyssa Blanco of Otego, Savannah Cater of Central Bridge, Victor Gelfuso of Richfield Springs, Isaiah Johnson of Cooperstown, Chelsea Lane of Stamford, Lindsay Perrillo of Worcester, Robert Peters of Roxbury, Dominick Siniscalchi of Sidney Center, Madison Tefft of Cobleskill, and Alexandria Tsamis of Richmondville.
Area students named to the spring semester dean’s list were Caleb Casey of Oneonta, Kayleigh Currie of Norwich, Kaitlyn Fortin of Unadilla, Thomas Maguire of Walton, Melanie Osborn-Smith of West Winfield, Alexander Page of Laurens, Isabella Poniros of Roxbury, Shane Smith of Middleburgh, and Gregory Zuill of Schenevus.
