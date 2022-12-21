MISERICORDIA UNIVERSITY
Hailey Colabelli of Norwich was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania.
COLGATE UNIVERSITY
Colgate University students Victoria Prouty of Bainbridge and John Hultenius of Delhi have each received the spring Dean’s Award with Distinction.
The award goes to students who receive a term grade-point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses.
Emma Birsen of Middleburgh, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2024, earned the spring Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence. Birsen is a psychological science major.
Students who receive a term grade-point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.
Colgate University is in Hamilton.
