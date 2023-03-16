UNIVERSITY OF HARTFORD
Rachel Blocker of Delhi was named to the fall semester president’s honor list at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut.
SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Emily Lincoln of Oneonta was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey.
BATES COLLEGE
Elizabeth Patrick of Cooperstown was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.