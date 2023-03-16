Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.