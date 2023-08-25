The following area students were named to either the spring semester president’s or vice president’s lists at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica.
President’s list
James Harbison of Burlington Flats; Athena Chandy-Hopkins and Kalub Wick, both of Cooperstown; Lauren Packard of Delhi; Kyler Butts of New Berlin; Anna Delberta, Jordan Forbes, Aidan Gelbsman, Emily Morell and Rylie Nemitz, all of Oneonta; and Cory Snyder of West Oneonta.
Vice president’s list
Desirae Humphrey of Greene; Zachery Fleming and MacKenzie Hess, both of Norwich; Melody Liddle of Schoharie; and Kaitlyn Fitch and MacKenzie Hall, both of West Winfield.
Avery Leonard of Maryland was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.