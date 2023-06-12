UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI
Brendan Lohan of Cooperstown was named to the spring dean’s honor roll list at the University of Mississippi where he is a management major.
HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY
Leandra Edelson of Andes was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead. Edelson is majoring in psychology.
THE COLLEGE OF SAINT ROSE
The following area students were named to the spring semester president’s list at The College of Saint Rose in Albany. Erin Garza of Roxbury, Adam Maxwell of Middleburgh, Julia McCrea of Cooperstown, Meghan Saggese of Laurens, Jesse Valhos of Sharon Springs, Emma Yakalis of Walton, and Morgan Zaengle of Worcester.
Maddalynn Bland of Howes Cave, Cain Mack of Oxford, Claire Warner of Westford, and Kori Scott of Masonville were named to the spring semester dean’s list.
SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY
Alexandra Gue of Delhi and Maria Pomares of Norwich were named to the spring semester president’s list at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia.
SUSQUEHANNA UNIVERSITY
Tanner Olds of Norwich was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Susquehanna University in Selingsgrove, Pennsylvania.
COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY — MANSFIELD
Carrie Ackerman of Warnerville was named to the spring semester president list and Genesis Bushnell of Laurens was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Commonwealth University — Mansfield in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.
