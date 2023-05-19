SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
The following area students were named to the winter president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. Christy Crabtree of Springfield Center, Jennifer Race of Worcester, Jordyn McIntire of Cobleskill, Xander Olsen of Sharon Springs, Robert Fitch of Oxford, Amanda Plows of Hartwick, Michael Cox of Franklin, Katherine Cole of Cooperstown, and Morgan Dutcher of Milford.
Dystinee Rubera of Unadilla and Tinasia Knowles of Oneonta were named to the winter term dean’s list.
