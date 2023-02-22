PURCHASE COLLEGE
Cooperstown residents Abigail Cadwalader and Lydia Williams, along with Bailey Roy of Oneonta and Isaiah Smith of Franklin were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Purchase College.
NORTHERN VERMONT UNIVERSITY
Northern Vermont University student Aiven Malanoski of Oneonta was named to the fall semester dean's list.
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology. Anna Starks of Central Bridge, Jack Seeley of Cherry Valley, Caitlyn Peck of Cobleskill, Theodore Ignatovsky of Cooperstown, Nathan Heavner of Cooperstown, Tulip Bailey of Cooperstown, Paul Vickers of Delhi, Ronnie Hickling of Edmeston, Peter Niebanck of Franklin, Nolan Burns of Guilford, Luca Gardner-Olesen of Hartwick, Derek Hochbrueckner of Hartwick, Nathaniel Fisher of Middleburgh, Natalie Segina of Mount Vision, Victoria Bullen of New Berlin, Erica Gage of Norwich, Noah Bufalini of Norwich, Max Collins of Norwich, Ronin Gould of Oneonta, Julia Rissberger of Oneonta, Erik Langdon Potts of Prattsville, Isabelle Tsamis of Richmondville, Evan Handy of Richmondville, Lillian Miller of Richmondville, Sam Cole of Unadilla, and Alaina Tweedie of Walton.
ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY
Three area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. They are Lacey Eckert of Bloomville, Madyson McCarthy of New Berlin, and Autumn Nealis of Oneonta.
