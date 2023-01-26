UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
Stella Mueller of Delhi, a junior in the College of the Environment and Life Sciences program at the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, was named to the fall semester dean’s list.
COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY — BLOOMSBURG
Renate Carrabba of Morris was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Commonwealth University in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, where she is majoring in the American Sign Language English Interpreting Bachelor’s degree program.
BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY
Sam Lasher of Cobleskill was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa.
ALBANY COLLEGE OF PHARMACY AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Adam Rutherford of Laurens, Jacob Walling of Morris and Bryn Quackenbush of Oneonta were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
SAINT MARY’S COLLEGE
Laura Tenney of Sherburne was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana.
CASTLETON UNIVERSITY
Garrett Beckwith of Sidney was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont.
SUNY CORTLAND
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Cortland. Khi Atchinson of Oneonta, Molly Babcock of Sidney, Carson Benjamin of Afton, Eliza Bernardo of Oneonta, Kalie Binelli of Norwich, Tyler Bruce of Oneonta, Logan Bufalini of Norwich, Collin Campbell of Franklin, Jordan Carpenter of Gilboa, Alina Chojnowski of Roxbury, Matthew Croote of Middleburgh, Griffin Doyle of West Winfield, Kara Dumas of Jefferson, Abigail Flynn of Norwich, Mallory Frazier of Unadilla, Joanna Grommeck of Andes, Taylor Grzymkowski of Sherburne, Aaron Henry of Warnerville, Kathryn Hofmann of Oxford, Jordyn Lang of Sidney, Georgia Lynch of Stamford, Joseph Marvin of Norwich, Kylie Marvin of Norwich, Maci Milavec of Worcester, Bailey Mizrahi of Sherburne, Peyton Mosher of Bainbridge, Cameron Neer of West Oneonta, Eric Nowak of Bainbridge, Thomas Palmatier of Bainbridge, Anna Reinshagen of South Kortright, Brynn Rifanburg of Edmeston, Owen Rodriguez of Sherburne, Justin Schrom of Richmondville, Haley Smith of Sidney, Margaret Towsley of Downsville, Preston Van Wie of Treadwell, Alexis Whaley of Norwich, and Callie Winn of Bainbridge.
