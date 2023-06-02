SPRINGFIELD COLLEGE
Mackenzie Doyle of West Winfield was named to the spring semester dean’s list for academic excellence at Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Doyle has a primary major of health science/pre-physician assistant.
NAZARETH COLLEGE
Annika DeVries of Burlington Flats, Morgan Stoecklin of Hartwick, Brooke Hailston of Sherburne, and Leah Woertendyke of Oneonta were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester.
MORAVIAN UNIVERSITY
Anika Buzzy of Oneonta was named to the spring semester dean’s honor list at Moravian University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
BISMARCK COLLEGE
Ivy Keator of East Meredith and Heather Morris of Maryland were named to the spring semester president’s honor roll at Bismarck College in Bismarck, North Dakota.
