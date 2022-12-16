THE CITADEL
Andrew Mullen of Norwich is among the more than 900 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.
The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade-point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of incomplete and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Cadets who are named to the dean’s list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean’s list are presented a certificate.
ELMIRA COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Elmira College. Alexander Taylor of Delhi, Emily Andersen of Andes, Hannah Baxter of DeLancey,
Laura Walker of Roxbury, Makenna Clark of Bainbridge, Maya Powers of Worcester, Taylor Parsons of Bainbridge and Willow Tompkins of Worcester.
