HARTWICK COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hartwick College in Oneonta. Ross Arvin of Richmondville, Isabella Babbitt of Oneonta, Samuel Bagley of Sidney, Kendall Beadle of Franklin, Alexandra Berthel of New Berlin, Cody Buchman of Bainbridge, Jake Buchman of Bainbridge, Mallory Carman of Greene, Brooke Cerar of Otego, Heidi Collischonn of Cobleskill, Naomi Cook of Oneonta, Adrianna Dugan of Oneonta, Bailey Ernst of Delhi, Riley Gancio of Walton, Honnah Garrison of Davenport, Kyleigh George of New Berlin, Shelby Hollister of Oneonta, Christian Holoquist of Oneonta, Brianna Kempf of Oxford, Aakriti Khatri of Cooperstown, Sara Lelcaj of Oneonta, Olivia Lerma of Cooperstown, Venessa Macharia of Oneonta, Austin Matlack-Grey of Norwich, Angeline McGraw of Oneonta, Garrett Mertz of Milford, Kaylee Miller of Bainbridge, Kerri Moore of Stamford, Morgan Nichols of Cooperstown, Evan O’Flynn of Wells Bridge, Morgan Perry of Otego, Lauren Petosa of Tannersville, Avery Piefer of Oneonta, Alexia Piercy of Schenevus, Autumn Pope of Mount Vision, Ashley Rhodes of McDonough, Alicia Rockwell of Richmondville, Luisa Siniscalchi of Sidney Center, Madilynne Smith of Morris, Victoria Spina of Worcester, Tara Tilley of Norwich, Joshua Titus of Greene, Sara VanValkenburg of Oneonta, Kelli-Jo VanValkenburgh of Prattsville, Brian Wells of Sidney, Lawson Williams of Maryland, Cassidy Markel of Warnerville, Amelia Williams of Cooperstown, and Sylvia Yates of McDonough.
