WILKES UNIVERSITY
Nathaniel Edwards of Morris was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Wilkes University in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.
COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Grace Hadsell of Cobleskill and Josie Parker of Sherburne were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
ST. JOHN FISHER UNIVERSITY
Jessica Cocivi of Fly Creek was the named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. John Fisher University in Rochester.
HAMILTON COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hamilton College in Clinton. Aben Carrington of Oneonta, a May graduate who majored in physics; Patricia Higgins of Otego, a rising sophomore; Mia Horvath of Cherry Valley, a rising junior majoring in sociology; and Piper Seamon of Cooperstown, a rising senior majoring in psychology.
DOYLESTOWN UNIVERSITY
Lily Conroe of Worcester was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Delaware Valley University in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.