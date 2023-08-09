ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. Lacey Eckert of Bloomville, Lily English of Richmondville, John Hill-Edgar of Cooperstown, Nicole Jeffrey of Norwich, Madyson McCarthy of New Berlin and Autumn Nealis of Oneonta.
Students must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester to be eligible for dean’s list honors.
