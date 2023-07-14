HUDSON VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the spring semester president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. Daniel Holland of Howes Cave, Liam Kane of Cobleskill, Joshua Merwin of Gilboa, Katie McConnell of West Winfield, Cole Lapinel of Stamford, Samantha Chapman of Gilboa, Daeltun Lamb of Cooperstown, Jessica Thiem of Middleburgh, Kyle France of Cherry Valley, William Moody of Oneonta, and Zoe DePew of Guilford.
Jessica Turek of Mount Vision and Leah Goins of Worcester were named to the spring semester dean’s list at HVCC.
UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
John Lambert of Cooperstown was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania. A management major in the University’s Kania School of Management, Lambert graduated in May.
EMERSON COLLEGE
Kaitlin Curtis of Cooperstown and Eric Ianniello of Roxbury were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston.
LEMOYNE COLLEGE
Sara Brean of West Edmeston, Maria Farrell of Oneonta, Katelynn Ostrander of Walton and Caila Thomas of Bloomville were named to the spring semester dean’s list at LeMoyne College in Syracuse,
QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY
Emmaleigh Halbert of Otego and Ariana Russell of Sherburne were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Quinnipiac University at Hamden, Connecticut.
SUNY ONEONTA
The following area students were named to the spring semester provost’s list at SUNY Oneonta. Riley Bowen of Hartwick, Olivia Card of Oneonta, Megan Catella of Oneonta, Raynella Clarke of Richfield Springs, Laela Groat of Norwich, David Lincoln of Oneonta, Faith Logue of Hartwick, Michael McLaughlin of Norwich, Taylor Moore of Oxford, Megan Morris of Norwich, Darin Mullen of Harpersfield, Olivia O’Donnell of Oneonta, Michelle Ritter of Walton, Joseph Senchyshyn of Hartwick, and Camilla Tabor of Cooperstown.
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. Aliyah Abdelsalam of Oneonta, Keagan Adriance of Cobleskill, Jacob Aubrey of Oneonta, Natalie Auwarter of Sherburne, Savannah Baldwin of Unadilla, Sophia Biagini of Bloomville, Patricia Biegel of Westford, Lizette Bishop of Delhi, Ayla Boggs of Sharon Springs, Jerred Brodie of Mount Vision, Robert Brown of Norwich, Zachary Brown of Fly Creek, Haleigh Burton of Unadilla, Madison Clark of Richfield Springs, Ronica Clarke of Richfield Springs, Robert Dolen of Howes Cave, Cadence Dudley of Oneonta, Sean Eaves of Norwich, Jacob Ghiorse of Oneonta, Timothy Ghiorse of Oneonta, Colin Gilbert of New Berlin, Ava Gockel of Prattsville, Gage Gockel of Prattsville, Jessica Harris of Cobleskill, Kalliann Harrison of Norwich, Samantha Harvey of Maryland, Raven Henry of Unadilla, Jessica Hoffman of Mount Upton, Olivia Holland of Howes Cave, Keegan Holt of New Lisbon, Olivia Hyzer of Franklin, Oskar Isaksson-Stahler of Franklin, Trystan Jennings of Oneonta, Brian Kochman of Sherburne, Katherine Kodz of Richfield Springs, Olena Kucher of Prattsville, Joseph LaRosa of Oneonta, Alexandria Lincoln of Maryland, Olivia Litzinger of Oneonta, Aubrie Malesky of Davenport, Victoria M. Marin of Fleischmanns, Kaylee Marschilok of Delhi, Zoe Mattice of Roxbury, Bryanna Meehan of Halcottsville, Allison Miller of Oneonta, Bennett Moore of Otego, Cooper Mottl of Norwich, Dylan Neer of Otego, Lacy Odell of Downsville, Eric Parker of Jefferson, Christopher Prentice of Sidney, Gabriella Ragozzine of Oneonta, Elizabeth Ryan of Oxford, Angeles Sarabia of Fleischmanns, Nathaniel Schwed of Oneonta, Molly Seidl of Cochecton, Joseph Serrao of Franklin, Gabriel Smith of Franklin, Amanda Snyder of Fly Creek, Adrianna Sperry of Walton, Jacob Spoor of New Berlin, Risa Tanaka of Oneonta, Gabriella Terrano of Schenevus, Anna Tomeo of Sidney, Josiah Tyler of Norwich, Emma Vanspanje of Cherry Valley, Victoria Villaverde of Oneonta, Chelsea Waid of Davenport, Taylor Wall of Cobleskill, Alexandrea Walters of Cobleskill, Delaney Williams of Oneonta, Jacson Wolfe of Oneonta, Abigail Wombacker of Bainbridge, Graham Wooden of Oneonta, Nicholas Zamelis of Cooperstown, and Fenghua Zhao of Oneonta.
SUNY CANTON
Lauren Marszal of Unadilla, a funeral services administration major, earned spring semester president’s list honors at SUNY Canton
