BALDWIN WALLACE UNIVERSITY
Jaelyn Jaquay of Cherry Valley was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
ALFRED STATE COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Alfred State College. Michael Griffioen of Worcester, Tyler Koffer of Cooperstown, Howard Michaels of Cooperstown, Carter Neer of Oneonta, Madeline Raymond of New Berlin, Jayson Stockert of Unadilla and Marlena Volpe of Edmeston.
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE
Heather Morris of Maryland was named to the fall semester president’s honor roll at Bismarck State College in Bismarck, North Dakota.
