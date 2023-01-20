CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
The following area students were named presidential scholars for the fall semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam. Mikaila Flavell of Otego, Hannah Gigliotti of West Winfield, Catherine Jankowski of Roxbury, Nicholas McWeeney of Franklin, Brett Morrison of Roxbury, Aidan Paoli of Delhi, Holly Rossmann of Middleburgh, Carolyne Shultes of Middleburgh, and Joseph VanDeValk of Richmondville.
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Clarkson University. Dadeon Canfield of Oxford, Logan Clark of West Winfield, Matthew Huestis of Fly Creek, Brent Ogborn of Hobart, Brendan Roefs of Bainbridge, and Sean Willis of Bainbridge.
NAZARETH COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester. Annika DeVries of Burlington Flats, Brooke Hailston of Sherburne, Mathew Ryan of Sherburne, Morgan Stoecklin of Hartwick, and Leah Woertendyke of Oneonta.
SUNY POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Gabriel Cazzolla, son of Michael and Denielle Cazzolla of Downsville, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica.
The 2022 graduate of Downsville Central School, is majoring in interactive media and game design.
A semester grade-point average of 3.20 or more, and less than 3.59, qualifies a full-time student carrying at least 12 credit hours for dean’s list.
SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
The following area students were named to the fall semester president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. Skylar Hainey of Cobleskill, Jordyn McIntire of Cobleskill, Renee Priola of New Berlin, Rodney Blanchard of Afton, Ryan Cooper of Bainbridge, Mallory Wagner of Oneonta, Kaitlin Eldred of Oneonta, and Robert Fitch of Oxford.
Thomas Ziesemer of Cobleskill, Breana Lawrence of Arkville, Christy Crabtree of Springfield Center, and Stanley Nesbitt of Norwich were named to the dean’s list.
SUNY NEW PALTZ
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. Samuel Aliewie of Warnerville, Athena Anthos of Sharon Springs, Lillie Ashton of Sherburne, Ashley Clareen of Richmondville, Adell Coe of Oneonta, Hart Frable of Oneonta, Bryce Graham of Burlington Flats, Hannah Gray of Sidney, Delilah Griger of Cooperstown, Eliza Hamm of Otego, Olivia Hansen of Oneonta, Sarah Himme of Cobleskill, Eret Kollig of Delhi, Paul Lopez of Prattsville, Michaela Lynch of Stamford, Daniel Nicholas of Cobleskill, Sonja Reyda of Otego, Emily Rifanburg of Edmeston, Sophia Root of Oxford, Vincent Santini of New Berlin, Chloe Smith of Middleburgh, Denver Snyder of Jefferson, and Abigail Waters of Milford.
MORAVIAN UNIVERSITY
Anika Buzzy of Oneonta named to the fall semester dean’s list at Moravian University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
BUFFALO STATE UNIVERSITY
Earth science major Devin Prokop of Middleburgh was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Buffalo State University.
