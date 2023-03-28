MOHAWK VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the either the president’s list or vice president’s list for the fall semester at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica and Rome. The President’s list includes students who achieved a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher (of a possible 4.00). The Vice President’s list includes students who achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.74.
President’s List
Althea Prime of Cherry Valley, Sean Barber of Cooperstown, Micheal Simons of Cooperstown, Maya Stevens of Cooperstown, Lauren Packard of Delhi, David Buchanan of Earlville, Noah Ashe of Maryland, Jordin Reed of Mount Upton, Cassandra Daum of Oneonta, Leighton Eastman of Oneonta, Olivia Enck of Oneonta, Tiffany Gardner of Oneonta, Joseph Moussa of Oneonta, Eva Palm-Leon of Oneonta, Sabonne Schuman of Oneonta, Jacob Patterson of Richfield Springs, Nicholas Jones of Sherburne, Nicholas Kilmer of Walton, Cory Snyder of West Oneonta, and Andrew Schulz of West Winfield.
Vice President’s list
Sarah Rifanburg of Burlington, Zachary Fleming of Norwich, MacKenzie Hess of Norwich, Thaylie Myers of Norwich, Ryle Nemitz of Oneonta, and Samantha O’Connor of Richfield Springs.
DAEMEN UNIVERSITY
Karly Barra of Oneonta was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Daemen University in Amherst.
