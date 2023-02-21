ITHACA COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Ithaca College. Grant Crowson of Fly Creek, Zoe-Marie Fuentes of DeLancey, Emily Johnson of Richmondville, and Lauren Whritner of Hobart.
MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY
Aly Erario of Oneonta was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Montclair State University in Montclair, New Jersey, where she is majoring in psychology.
UNIVERSITY AT HARTFORD
Riley Stevens of Milford was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University at Hartford in Hartford, Connecticut, where he is in an accelerated 3-2 program for orthotics and prosthetics.
Biology junior Rachel Blocker of Delhi was also named to the list.
