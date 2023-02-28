ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology. Anna Starks of Central Bridge, Jack Seeley of Cherry Valley, Caitlyn Peck of Cobleskill, Theodore Ignatovsky of Cooperstown, Nathan Heavner of Cooperstown, Tulip Bailey of Cooperstown, Paul Vickers of Delhi, Ronnie Hickling of Edmeston, Peter Niebanck of Franklin, Nolan Burns of Guilford, Luca Gardner-Olesen of Hartwick, Derek Hochbrueckner of Hartwick, Nathaniel Fisher of Middleburgh, Natalie Segina of Mount Vision, Victoria Bullen of New Berlin, Erica Gage of Norwich, Noah Bufalini of Norwich, Max Collins of Norwich, Ronin Gould of Oneonta, Julia Rissberger of Oneonta, Erik Langdon Potts of Prattsville, Isabelle Tsamis of Richmondville, Evan Handy of Richmondville, Lillian Miller of Richmondville, Sam Cole of Unadilla, and Alaina Tweedie of Walton.
FLAGLER COLLEGE
Faith Dianich of Bloomville was named to the fall semester president’s list at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida.
Dianich, an economics major, had to earn at least a 4.0 grade-point average with at least 12 semester hours of graded credit to qualify for the president’s list.
EMERSON COLLEGvE
Kaitlin Curtis of Cooperstown and Eric Ianniello of Roxbury were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston.
