SUNY POTSDAM
The following area students were named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY Potsdam. Andrew Bowen of Hartwick, Theresa Cerosaletti of Oneonta, Ryan Costin of Norwich, Jason Donovan of Cooperstown, Kaylee Hovick of Otego, Allie Kellogg of Sherburne, Chloe Munro of Milford, Bella Schuler of Sharon Springs, Sarah Wake of Delhi, and Caroline Whitaker of Hartwick.
Neah McClenon of Sidney Center was named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam.
SPRINGFIELD COLLEGE
Mackenzie Doyle of West Winfield, was named to the fall semester dean’s list for academic excellence at Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts.
ALVERNIA UNIVERSITY
Avery Leonard of Maryland was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania.
