CASTLETON UNIVERSITY
Garrett Beckwith of Sidney was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont.
MANSFIELD, A COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY
Carrie Ackerman of Warnerville was named to the fall semester president’s list at Mansfield, a Commonwealth University in Mansfield, Pennsylvania. Ackerman is a bachelor’s degree candidate majoring in music education.
SIENA COLLEGE
President’s list
The following area students were named to the fall semester president’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. Alyssa Blanco of Otego, Savannah Cater of Central Bridge, Victor Gelfuso of Richfield Springs, Lindsay Perrillo of Worcester, Robert Peters of Roxbury, Madison Tefft of Cobleskill, Tristan Terry of Norwich, and Alexandria Tsamis of Richmondville.
Dean’s list
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Siena College. Isabella Cecce of Delhi, Kayleigh Currie of Norwich, Kaitlyn Fortin of Unadilla, Victoria Graml of Richfield Springs, Thomas Maguire of Walton, Alyssa Misilewich of Norwich, Melanie Osborn-Smith of West Winfield, Alexander Page of Laurens, Dominick Siniscalchi of Sidney Center, Shane Smith of Middleburgh, Mackenzie Stauble of Cobleskill, Julia Tangorra of West Winfield, Emma Walley of Walton, and Gregory Zuill of Schenevus.
MIAMI UNIVERSITY
Reed Porter of Cooperstown was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he is majoring in international studies.
IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Second year pre-industrial design major Leah Wyckoff of Schenevus was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Oneonta students Helaina Curtin and Molly Forbes and Gabrielle Woeppel of Cooperstown were named to the fall semester dean’ list at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont.
UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND
Makayla Gwinn of Cherry Valley, Alexa Livingston of Cobleskill, and Miranda Carrabba of Morris were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of New England. The University of New England as campuses in Biddeford and Portland, Maine, and another in Tangier, Morocco.
COLLEGE OF SAINT ROSE
President’s list
The following area students were named to the fall semester president’s list at the College of Saint Rose in Albany. Adam Maxwell of Middleburgh, Emma Yakalis of Walton, Meghan Saggese of Laurens, Julia McCrea of Cooperstown, Kori Scott of Masonville, Morgan Zaengle of Worcester, Maddalynn Bland of Howes Cave, and Jesse Valhos of Sharon Springs.
Dean’s list
Laura Roe of Gilboa and Claire Warner of Westford were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the College of Saint Rose.
QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY
Ariana Russell of Sherburne was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.
UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
Bella Lucear of Cobleskill, Carly Erway of Fly Creek and Elyse Chamberlain of Warnerville were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.
