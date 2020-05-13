EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERSITY
Dean's list student Hannah Saggese of Oneonta graduated from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania on May 9. She was an early childhood/special education major.
According to a media release, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional commencement ceremonies were unable to be held. A video was also created using photos graduating students submitted of their favorite campus memories, along with a digital copy of a commemorative celebration booklet. They may be viewed online at esu.edu/celebrate. Students will receive a copy of the commemorative booklet by mail, along with a graduation tassel and any honors cords they may have earned.
