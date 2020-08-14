SUNY DELHI
The following is the third and final installment of a list of area students who graduated from SUNY Delhi in a virtual ceremony held June 27. Erik Gullow of Bovina Center graduated with an associate degree in electrical construction & utility operations. Conor Woznick of Bloomville graduated with an associate degree in electrical construction & utility operations. Jovany Hernandez of Oneonta graduated with an associate degree in integrated energy systems. Noah Blake of Otego graduated with an associate degree in residential construction. Henry Post of Bovina Center graduated with an associate degree in welding technology. Kenzy Hammond of Downsville graduated with an associate degree in business administration. Luca Rowe of Margaretville graduated with an associate degree in liberal arts & sciences: adolescence education. Shane Merwin of Walton graduated with an associate degree in liberal arts & sciences: general studies. Brenden Moran of Davenport graduated with an associate degree in liberal arts & sciences: general studies. Corra Nocella of Hamden graduated with an associate degree in physical education studies. Jonathan Brinkerhoff of Hobart graduated with a bachelor's degree in information technology management and an associate degree in computer information systems. Anna Lam of Fleischmanns graduated with an associate degree in residential construction and a certificate in carpentry/masonry. Matthew Sweetser of Cobleskill graduated with a certificate in carpentry/masonry and an associate degree in residential construction. Sierra Keesler of Sidney Center graduated with a bachelor's degree in recreation & sports facilities management. Haley Steenland of Jefferson graduated with an associate degree in criminal justice studies. Gianna Cappiello of Bloomville graduated with an associate degree in early childhood education. Syles Bakker of Walton graduated with an associate degree in general studies.
