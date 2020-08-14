SUNY ONEONTA
The following area students graduated from SUNY Oneonta. Anna Aulino of Roxbury, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice. Maria Avitabile of Middleburgh, bachelor’s degree, psychology. Courtney Baker of Mount Upton, bachelor’s degree, childhood education. Shelby Benjamin of Norwich, bachelor’s degree, sport management. Alina Bischof of Cooperstown, bachelor’s degree, international studies. Gizel Brewer of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, geography; minor, earth science. Brittany Brovetto of Jefferson, bachelor’s degree, professional accounting. Jenna Bullis of Unadilla, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice, cum laude. Megan Carpenter of New Berlin, bachelor’s degree, early childhood education, magna cum laude. Krystal Clement of East Worcester, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice. Burkley Cole of East Meredith, bachelor’s degree, psychology. Michael Croft of Hartwick, bachelor’s degree, social studies. Essence Delmonte of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, sociology. Abigail Dennis of Treadwell, bachelor’s degree, fashion and textiles, summa cum laude, minor, business communication. Pamela DeVita of Stamford, bachelor’s degree, geography and anthropology. Ian Dill of Garrattsville, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice; minor in political science. Taylor Dolan of Middleburgh, bachelor’s degree, meteorology; minor in geography. Lesya Dubee of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, professional accounting, cum laude. Emalee Fico of Afton, bachelor’s degree, anthropology. Michael Fiscaletti of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, psychology; minor, philosophy. Jolie Gagnon of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, music. Bhanupratap Gaur of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, communication studies, cum laude; minor, mass communication. Emily Hall of Bainbridge, bachelor’s degree, social studies, summa cum laude. Leigha Hall of Sharon Springs, bachelor’s degree, digital & studio art. Allison Hannigan of Delhi, bachelor’s degree, meteorology; minor, mathematics. Nathan Kafchinski of Unadilla, bachelor’s degree, professional accounting. Jolene Kemp of Walton, bachelor’s degree, political science. Taylor Kessler of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice. Isabella Kosier of Cobleskill, bachelor’s degree, early childhood education, magna cum laude. Daniel Lynch of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, theatre. Emily Lyons of Morris, bachelors degree, history; minor, anthropology. Effia MacClintock of East Meredith, bachelor’s degree, biology. Connor Manion of West Winfield, bachelor’s degree, chemistry, cum laude. Michael Mayton of Richfield Springs, bachelor’s degree, geography, cum laude. Jade Meehan of Halcottsville, bachelor’s degree, mathematics. Megan Mekeel of Burlington Flats, bachelor’s degree, childhood education. Gavin Monroe of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice. Dylan Morlang of Cobleskill, bachelor’s degree, geology. Troy Morrissey of Maryland, bachelor’s degree, media studies. Vanessa Oravetz of Margaretville, bachelor’s degree, fashion and textiles, magna cum laude. Suzanne Phillips of West Winfield, bachelor’s degree, French. Alex Prescott of Richmondville, bachelor’s degree, psychology. Sabrina Preston of Schenevus, bachelor’s degree, digital & studio art. Angela Ruggieri of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, earth science. Christina Sakoulas of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, computer art, cum laude. Vanessa Salerno of Norwich, bachelor’s degree, fashion and textiles. Dionne Samuels of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, food service & restaurant administration. Chrystal Savage of Delhi, bachelor’s degree, English and human ecology, magna cum laude; minor, professional writing. To be continued.
Alyssa Schmidt of West Winfield, bachelor’s degree, fashion and textiles. Kaylee Scott of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, biology. Noah Sheehan of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, biology. Riley Smith of Bainbridge, bachelor’s degree, early childhood education, magna cum laude. Sarah Smith of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice. Tanner Stephens of Walton, bachelor’s degree, sport management. Alan Stevens of Guilford, bachelor’s degree, mass communications, magna cum laude. Bekka Struble of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, business economics and political science business economics, magna cum laude. Morgan Sullivan of Grand Gorge, bachelor’s degree, early childhood education, summa cum laude. Alexander Van Deusen of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, philosophy. Jeremy Wainright of Edmeston, bachelor’s degree, music and communication studies. Kira Weaver of Gilboa, bachelor’s degree, family and consumer sciences education and human ecology, magna cum laude. Jacob Weiner of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, environmental sustainability. Kit Ying Wong of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, fashion and textiles. Kelsey Woodyshek of Sidney, bachelor’s degree, media studies. Stephen Yerly of Walton, bachelor’s degree, geography, summa cum laude. James Zabelicky of Worcester, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice. Rachel Zieno of Norwich, bachelor’s degree, biology.
