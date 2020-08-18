SUNY ONEONTA
This completes the list of area SUNY Oneonta graduates. The first installment ran on page C6 of the Aug. 15-16 edition. Alyssa Schmidt of West Winfield, bachelor’s degree, fashion and textiles. Kaylee Scott of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, biology. Noah Sheehan of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, biology. Riley Smith of Bainbridge, bachelor’s degree, early childhood education, magna cum laude. Sarah Smith of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice. Tanner Stephens of Walton, bachelor’s degree, sport management. Alan Stevens of Guilford, bachelor’s degree, mass communications, magna cum laude. Bekka Struble of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, business economics and political science business economics, magna cum laude. Morgan Sullivan of Grand Gorge, bachelor’s degree, early childhood education, summa cum laude. Alexander Van Deusen of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, philosophy. Jeremy Wainright of Edmeston, bachelor’s degree, music and communication studies. Kira Weaver of Gilboa, bachelor’s degree, family and consumer sciences education and human ecology, magna cum laude. Jacob Weiner of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, environmental sustainability. Kit Ying Wong of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree, fashion and textiles. Kelsey Woodyshek of Sidney, bachelor’s degree, media studies. Stephen Yerly of Walton, bachelor’s degree, geography, summa cum laude. James Zabelicky of Worcester, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice. Rachel Zieno of Norwich, bachelor’s degree, biology.
