ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Rochester Institute of Technology conferred some 4,000 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2019-20 academic year. A virtual celebration was held May 8, at rit.edu/classof2020.
The following area students received degrees.
Maria Morbidini of Norwich received a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering.
Caleb Wheelock of West Winfield received a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and a master’s degree in engineering management.
Asa Snyder of Middleburgh received a bachelor’s dgree in civil engineering technology.
Corey Reppert of Norwich received a bachelor’s degree in business administration-finance.
Nathaniel Wilcox of Fly Creek received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.
Matthew Girgenti of Norwich received a bachelor’s degree in environmental sustainability, health and safety.
Emma Egli of Sidney received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering.
