SIMMONS UNIVERSITY
Lea Haehnel of Otego earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry cum laude from Simmons University in Boston.
HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY
Matthew Burke of Norwich earned a Master of Science degree in higher education leadership and policy studies from Hofstra University in Hempstead in May.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN
Timothy James Cook of West Oneonta was among 676 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska, during commencement exercises Aug. 13 and 14.
Cook earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree from the Office of Graduate Studies.
BERKELEY COLLEGE
Joellyn Bedford of Norwich received a bachelor’s degree in business administration-management at tcommencement ceremonies on May 27, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
LEMOYNE COLLEGE
The following area students received their degrees from LeMoyne College in Syracuse.
Sydney Murray of Burlington Flats, received a Bachelor of Science degree in business analytics and marketing.
Kyle Rideout of Bainbridge received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
Bridget Walker of Laurens received a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry.
All three graduates were also named to the spring semester dean’s list.
