WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY
Lindsey Asman of Oneonta has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
YORK COLLEGE OF PENNSYLVANIA
Amelia Taylor of Delhi graduated from York College of Pennsylvania on May 31. Taylor earned a Bachelor of Science degree in hospitality management.
