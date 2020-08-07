SUNY DELHI
The following is the first installment of a list of area students who graduated from SUNY Delhi in a virtual caremony held June 27.
Richard Bialkowski of Cobleskill graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Jenna Lutz of East Meredith graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Taylor Mostert of Delhi graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Brooke LaTourette of Downsville graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mechatronics technology. David Marvel of Oneonta graduated with a certificate in computer-aided drafting. Theresa Rau of Oneonta graduated with a master’s degree in nursing administration. Kristen Sperry of Oneonta graduated with an associate degree in business/business administration. Shaelie McClenon of Walton graduated with an associate degree in culinary arts. Dawson Darling of DeLancey graduated with an associate degree in electrical construction and utility operations. Lilliana Bevilacqua of Franklin graduated with an associate degree in hotel and restaurant management. Carmen Booan of Cooperstown graduated with an associate degree in mechatronics design. Saira de Freitas of Oneonta graduated with an associate degree in mechatronics design. Haley Farrell of Walton graduated with an associate degree in nursing. Kimberly Obeada of Sidney graduated with an associate degree in nursing. Alisia Pierce of Cooperstown graduated with an associate degree in nursing. Kelsey Smith of Walton graduated with an associate degree in nursing. Tyeshia Stevens of West Oneonta graduated with an associate degree in nursing. Joseph Zaengle of Cooperstown graduated with an associate degree in nursing. Faith Barich of Downsville graduated with an associate in criminal justice studies. Andrew Grant of Oneonta graduated with an associate degree in criminal justice studies. Joshua Jones of Franklin graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business and technology management. Suzan Robson of Bovina Center graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Courtney Smith of Milford graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Karen Armao of Worcester graduated with a master’s degree in nursing administration. To be continued.
Maja Krzyston of Delhi graduated with a master’s degree in nursing administration. Ava Baker of Cooperstown graduated with an associate degree in nursing. Meredith Johnson of Oneonta graduated with an associate degree in nursing. Brenna Gioffe of Delhi graduated with an associate degree in liberal arts & sciences: general studies. Neil Palmatier of Hartwick graduated with a bachelor’s degree in information technology management. Melissa Tubolino of Norwich graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Antonio Russo of Oneonta graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mechatronics technology. Dalton Sheehan of Oneonta graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mechatronics technology. Rebecca Sullivan of Bainbridge graduated with a master’s degree in nursing education. Lauren Oleary of Meredith graduated with an associate degree in culinary arts. Travis Bookhout of Laurens graduated with an associate degree in electrical construction & utility operations. Joseph Yambor of Franklin graduated with an associate degree in electrical construction & utility operations. Lauryn Fiaschi of Otego graduated with an associate degree in nursing. Melissa Lanner of Margaretville graduated with an associate degree in liberal arts & sciences: general studies. Nicholas Robinson of West Winfield graduated with an associate degree in electrical construction & instrumentation. Sierra Mattice of Roxbury graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting: information systems auditing. Samuel Early of Downsville graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business & technology management. Evan Young of Walton graduated with a bachelor’s degree in information technology management. Cody Brewster of Delhi graduated with a bachelor’s degree in recreation & sports facilities management. Mary Burkitt of Oneonta graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Amy Townsend of Cooperstown graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Vladimir Volodin of Sidney Center graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Kylie Piorkowski of Walton graduated with a bachelor’s degree in veterinary technology. Lacey Speidell of Walton graduated with a bachelor’s degree in veterinary technology. Everett Thompson of Norwich graduated with a bachelor’s degree in construction management: design & building. Matthew Aikens of Bovina Center graduated with a certificate degree in computer-aided drafting. Joshua Gaias of Afton graduated with a certificate in computer-aided drafting. Lauryn Decker of Bloomville graduated with an associate degree in culinary arts. Brett Hanslmaier of New Berlin graduated with an associate degree in culinary arts. Ronnie Hamic of New Berlin graduated with an associate degree in electrical Construction & instrumentation. Adam Jones of Downsville graduated with an associate degree in electrical construction & utility operations.Tanner Reither of Arkville graduated with an associate degree in electrical construction & utility operations. Carly Pitt of Walton graduated with an associate degree in Horticulture Sciences. Ian Kilmer of Walton graduated with an associate degree in marketing. Nicholas Dower of Oneonta graduated with an associate degree in mechatronics design. Fletcher Nisbet of Oxford graduated with an associate degree in mechatronics design. Bethany Brinkerhoff of Hobart graduated with an associate degree in nursing. Joseph Cazzolla of Downsville graduated with an associate degree in nursing. Jessica Champlin of West Oneonta graduated with an associate degree in nursing. Rachel Flood of Richmondville graduated with an associate degree in nursing. Ira Fyfe III of Jefferson graduated with an associate degree in nursing. Brianna Laing of South Kortright graduated with an associate degree in nursing. Nicholas Losito of Gilboa graduated with an associate degree in nursing. Madison Parish of Unadilla graduated with an associate degree in nursing. Liza Rathbun of Cooperstown graduated with an associate degree in nursing. David Rudgers of Jefferson graduated with an associate degree in nursing. Kendall Walcutt of Roxbury graduated with an associate degree in nursing. Patrick Demming of Hobart graduated with an associate degree in recreation & sports management. Richelle Gardner of Downsville graduated with an associate degree in veterinary science technology. Allison Hungerford of Mount Vision graduated with an associate degree in veterinary science technology. Lucas Elmore of Downsville graduated with an associate degree in criminal justice studies. Gavin Griffin of Walton graduated with an associate in Arts degree in criminal justice studies. Rebekah Willsey of Otego graduated with an associate degree in criminal justice studies. Victoria Yaddow of Sidney graduated with an associate degree in criminal justice studies. Idalis Brophy-Quintana of Oxford graduated with an associate degree in liberal arts & sciences: humanities & social sciences. Jarrett Harper of Franklin graduated with an associate degree in liberal arts & sciences: humanities & social sciences. Erik Gullow of Bovina Center graduated with an associate degree in electrical construction & utility operations. Conor Woznick of Bloomville graduated with an associate degree in electrical construction & utility operations. Jovany Hernandez of Oneonta graduated with an associate degree in integrated energy systems. Noah Blake of Otego graduated with an associate degree in residential construction. Henry Post of Bovina Center graduated with an associate degree in welding technology. Kenzy Hammond of Downsville graduated with an associate degree in business administration. Luca Rowe of Margaretville graduated with an associate degree in liberal arts & sciences: adolescence education. Shane Merwin of Walton graduated with an associate degree in liberal arts & sciences: general studies. Brenden Moran of Davenport graduated with an associate degree in liberal arts & sciences: general studies. Corra Nocella of Hamden graduated with an associate degree in physical education studies. Jonathan Brinkerhoff of Hobart graduated with a bachelor’s degree in information technology management and an associate degree in computer information systems. Anna Lam of Fleischmanns graduated with an associate degree in residential construction and a certificate in carpentry/masonry. Matthew Sweetser of Cobleskill graduated with a certificate in carpentry/masonry and an associate degree in residential construction.
