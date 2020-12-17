UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MILWAUKEE
Emily Wilson of Oneonta, an information studies and Master of Library and Information Science major at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, will graduate in a virtual commencement exercise Sunday, Dec. 20.
Snow this morning will yield to a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. High around 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected..
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 17, 2020 @ 6:39 am
RICHFIELD SPRINGS - Ruth J. Redjives, 96, passed away Dec. 8, 2020, following a brief illness at Cooperstown Center. Born in Oneonta, she was the youngest daughter of Warren and Anna Jones. A longtime resident of Richfield Springs, Ruth had a full and rewarding life. She served as a WAC in E…
ONEONTA - Joseph Peter Roman, 82, passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2020. There will be no visitation and burial and memorial will be planned in the spring. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.grummonsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.