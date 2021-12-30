CAZENOVIA COLLEGE
Hannah Shafer of South Kortright received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree as a December graduate of Cazenovia College.
UNADILLA - Datus Hartwell Jr., 94, passed away Dec. 22, 2021, in Drums, Pennsylvania, following a brief illness. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jan. 6, at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St., Sidney. A funeral service will follow calling hours. Burial will take place in Gr…
COOPERSTOWN - Renowned artist Alberta Hutchinson, 81, passed away on Dec. 21, 2021, of Alzheimer's disease. Hutchinson was known throughout the world for her mandala art and similar designs. One of the first artists to publish adult coloring books, her best-selling work of that genre was Mys…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.