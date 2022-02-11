UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND
Sarah Morosko, a 2014 graduate of Cooperstown Central School now living in Charlotte, N.C., graduated at the top of her class in December with a master’s degree in public health from the University of New England in Portland, Maine.
More than 300 students graduated recently from SUNY Oneonta after completing the requirements for bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and certificates of advanced study. Area graduates include Noah Armstrong of Otego, bachelor’s degree in computer science, cum laude; Randi Bell of Cobleskill, master’s degree in educational technology; Rabiatu Braimah of Cooperstown, bachelor’s degree in biology; Jason Cadwalader of Cooperstown, bachelor’s degree meteorology; Mary Catella of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree in communication studies, magna cum laude; Analyse Coutlee of Burlington Flats, bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and anthropology, cum laude; Michaela Eppich of Jefferson, bachelor’s degree in science in communication studies and sociology, magna cum laude; Darrian Evancich of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree in music industry; McKenzie Fogel of Cobleskill, bachelor’s degree in early childhood education, magna cum laude; Logan Haney of Hartwick, bachelor’s degree in mathematics, cum laude; Branden Law of Oxford, bachelor’s degree in art and design, cum laude; Daniel Lincoln of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree in theater; Callie Maxim of Gilboa, bachelor’s degree in English; Alicia McArdle of Cooperstown, bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies; Tyler Mead of Stamford, bachelor’s degree in chemistry; Isabel Mendoza of New Berlin, bachelor’s degree in media studies, cum laude; Xaviar Morrison of Milford, bachelor’s degree in communication studies; Jessica Payne of Burlington Flats, bachelor’s degree in anthropology, magna cum laude; Heather Pizzo of Richmondville, bachelor’s degree in psychology; Kristina Pocic of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree in criminal justice; Kellyann Rifanburg of East Meredith, certificate of advanced study in school counselor; Daniel Rocklein of Oneonta, master’s degree in special education; Jacquelyn Roman of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree in childhood education; Alyssa Smith of Jefferson, bachelor’s degree in Spanish, magna cum laude; Sierra Stickney of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree in biology; Clara Tanner of Oneonta, certificate of advanced study in school counselor; and Nanlyett Yulfo Matos of Oneonta, bachelor’s degree in adolescence education.
