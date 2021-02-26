SUNY ONEONTA
More than 200 students graduated recently from SUNY Oneonta with bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and certificates of advanced study.
Local graduates include Caitlyn Diamond of Bainbridge, Bachelor of Arts in English, magna cum laude; Kaitlyn McNamara of Walton, Bachelor of Science in Child and Family Studies, magna cum laude; Skylar Clark of Bainbridge, Bachelor of Science in Childhood Education with honors; Matt D’Angelo of Unadilla, Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies, cum laude; Nicole Fisher of Walton, Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies, cum laude; John Jansen of Oneonta, Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies, magna cum laude; Krystyn Larochelle of Stamford, Bachelor of Science in Communication and Media Studies, summa cum laude; Emma Tavarone of Oneonta, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, cum laude; Seth Kelso of East Meredith, Bachelor of Science in Biology, cum laude; Jillian Matheson of Unadilla, Bachelor of Science in History, cum laude; Andrew Tilke of Oneonta, Bachelor of Arts in International Studies, cum laude; Jade Strauss of Stamford, Bachelor of Science in Digital & Studio Art with honors; Joshua Cornish of Maryland, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood/Childhood Education with honors; Sarah Harvey of Norwich, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood/Childhood Education with honors; Daniel Mazzei of Oneonta, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, magna cum laude; Michelle Bright of South Kortright, Bachelor of Science in Human Ecology with honors; Jacob Novorr of Cooperstown, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, magna cum laude; Rebecca Alberti of Oneonta, Bachelor of Science in Childhood Education; Anthony Arroyo of Cobleskill, Bachelor of Arts in Music Industry Audio Arts Production; Alyx Braunius of Mount Vision, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sustainability; Megan Faulkner of Otego, Bachelor of Science in Dietetics; Thomas Fischer of Oneonta, Bachelor of Science in Business Economics; James Flannery of Oneonta, Bachelor of Science in Theater; Emily Kerley of Oneonta, Bachelor of Science in Professional Accounting; Darlene Mattice of Prattsville, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Zariah McKee of Sherburne, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Nachelle Misner of Oneonta, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Connor Murch of Laurens, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry; Alyssa Piercy of Schenevus, Bachelor of Arts in English; Casey Smith of Gilboa, Bachelor of Science in Human Ecology; and Shania Ubner of Burlington Flats, Bachelor of Science in Child and Family Studies.
