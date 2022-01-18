UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE
Lindsey McGowan of Treadwell graduated with a master’s degree in English Studies in December from the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire.
BAINBRIDGE - On Jan. 10, 2022, it was discovered that Douglas Richard Anderson, 75, had passed away at his home. Cause of death was later determined to be the COVID-19 virus. Douglas was the first of two children born to Damia L. and Richard Elmer Anderson in Schenectady. Doug graduated from…
MORRIS - Loretta "Sally" N. Canfield, 80, of Morris, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital in Oneonta. Sally was born on July 3, 1941, in Oneonta the daughter of the late Samuel and Pauline (McMullen) Perry. On July 26, 1961, Sally married William Canfield Sr.…
