MARIETTA COLLEGE
Rosie Frost of Norwich, was among Marietta College students recognized during the annual December graduation celebration on Dec. 5.
Frost earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. Marietta College is in Marietta, Ohio.
MADISON, Conn. - Florence L. Brandow, 100, of Madison, Connecticut, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Born in South Fallsburg, on Dec. 21, 1921, she was the daughter of Horace and Effie Bevier Green. Florence married Floyd Brandow on Sept. 1, 1951, in Hobart. She li…
DELHI - James Wiedeman, 86, passed away Jan. 5, 2022, while a resident at Delhi Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. Born in Oneonta, he was always upbeat and friendly. He wanted to shake hands with everyone he met. Jim was always excited about his birthday and holidays. He is survived by his br…
SCHENEVUS - Elizabeth R. (Betty) Norman, 96, passed away Jan. 5, 2022, peacefully at her home with her family by her side. She was born Feb. 4, 1925, to Elizabeth O'Brien and Patrick Kavanaugh in New York City. She graduated from Jamaica High School and Browns' Business College in Queens. Be…
SIDNEY - L. Marie Roberts, "Mimi," entered eternal life on Jan. 4, 2022. She is survived by her precious family. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations in her name may be directed to Sidney Dollars for Scholars, 42 Union St. Sidney, NY 13838. Arrangements are under …
