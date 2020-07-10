SUNY BROCKPORT
Nicholas DeVries of Burlington Flats graduated from SUNY Brockport on May 15, with a Bachelor of Science degree. He majored in sport management and minored in coaching. DeVries, a 2014 graduate of Edmeston Central School, is the son of Michael and Jessica DeVries.
GIRL SCOUTS OF NYPENN PATHWAYS
Area Girl Scout Ambassadors bridging to Girl Scout Adults by graduating from high school were recently recognized by Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. Honored were Abby Barnes of Masonville, Katherine Becker of Norwich, Jadyn Colao of Downsville, Valissa Douglas of Schenevus, Tessa Hecker of West Edmeston, Jillian Lahood of Oneonta, Sadie Lincoln of Laurens, Tyler Lindner of Norwich, Makayla Phillips of Sidney, Julianna Pidgeon of Oneonta, Emily Richards of Walton, Elizabeth Serafin of Oneonta, Katelyn Sisco of Norwich, Selena Thompson of Oneonta and Lauren Womelsdorf of Guilford.
EMERSON COLLEGE
William Schwartz of Masonville received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in media arts production on May 10, from Emerson College in Boston.
According to a media release, the college will host a traditional graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 when it is declared safe to do so.
More information is available for those interested at www.classof2020.emerson.edu/.
