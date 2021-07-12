NAZARETH COLLEGE
The following area students graduated from Nazareth College in Rochester in May.
Deirdre Brett of Morris received a bachelor’s degree in public history and history.
Taylor Coughlin of Sherburne graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences.
Katelyn Dowdall of Norwich graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences.
Kara Evans of Norwich graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences.
Mara Hartwell of Bainbridge received a bachelor’s degree in public health and psychology.
HARTWICK COLLEGE
The following area students graduated from Hartwick College in Oneonta in May. Kelsey Collins of Morris, Ushuaia Diaz of Schenevus, Zachary French of Norwich, Katlin Hager of Otego, Christopher Janitz of Mount Vision, Shanria Jolly of Oneonta, Noah Kanarek of Hobart, James Macak of Franklin, Collin Puerile of Bainbridge, Brianna Schworm of Edmeston, Stacey Sickler of Franklin, Tarrah Smith of Oneonta and Hanna Spencer of Oneonta.
SUNY CANTON
The following area students graduated from SUNY Canton in May.
Timothy Simmons of Edmeston, earned an associate degree in automotive technology.
Makenzie Ballard of New Berlin and Morgan Randall of Richfield Springs both earned bachelor’s degrees in business administration and management.
Ethan Weinberger of Richfield Springs earned a bachelor’s degree in information technology.
Kayla Sellers of Sharon Springs earned an associate degree in general studies.
Sarah Roselli Ortiz of Sidney earned a bachelor’s degree in health care management.
Neishia Mitchell of Treadwell earned a bachelor’s degree in legal studies.
Kerrin O’Shaughnessy of Worcester earned an associate degree in early childhood.
WIDENER UNIVERSITY
Katherine Pheysey of Andes, earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Human Sexuality Studies, Sex Education, from the College of Health & Human Services at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, in May.
EMERSON COLLEGE
Griffin Fisher of Bainbridge received a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and Madison Kerr of Norwich received a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from Emerson College in Boston in May.
