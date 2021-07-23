SHERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Aubrey Scotti of Middleburgh was one of 23 students who received the doctor of chiropractic degree from Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, South Carolina, at the 140th commencement program on June 12.
ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
Solveig Comer of South Kortright was recently awarded a Master of Arts degree in art education, along with a Dean’s Award in Graduate Art Education by Adelphi University in Garden City.
EMORY & HENRY COLLEGE
Madison Jackson of Guilford was awarded a bachelor’s degree from Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia.
HOBART AND WILLIAM SMITH COLLEGE
Lila Oursler of Cooperstown received a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy from Hobart and William Smith College in Geneva during commencement ceremonies held on May 16. Oursler graduated cum laude and studied abroad in Queensland, Australia.
BUFFALO STATE COLLEGE
Rosa Moseman of Stamford graduated recently from Buffalo State College with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in communication design.
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Rochester Institute of Technology conferred more than 4,000 degrees at all of its campuses for the 2020-21 academic year. Because of New York state COVID-19 occupancy restrictions, commencement was celebrated May 14-15 in smaller ceremonies by college and were live-streamed.
The following area students received their degrees.
Cassandra Snyder of Cherry Valley received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 3D digital design.
Liam Dobbins of Unadilla received a bachelor’s degree in applied arts and sciences.
Jaser Iniguez of Mount Vision received a bachelor’s degree in applied statistics and actuarial science.
Abbi Miller of Bainbridge received a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering.
Virginia Aswad of Cooperstown received a bachelor’s degree in biotechnology and molecular bioscience.
Mason Chase of Prattsville received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering technology.
Kaleb Kronimus of Schenevus received a bachelor’s degree in communication.
Kara Aufmuth of Maryland received a certificate in diagnostic medical sonography.
Adam Kruh of Maryland received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.
Lexi Irwin of Sherburne received a master’s degree in imaging science.
Jon Fitch of Sidney received a bachelor’s degree in physics.
Tiffany Willsey of Richmondville received a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
