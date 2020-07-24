UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Two area students have graduated from the University of Connecticut in Mansfield, Connecticut.
Justin Ferreira of Sharon Springs received a Master of Arts degree in curriculum and instruction.
Carly Beadle of South New Berlin received a Master of Science degree in mathematics.
SUNY BROCKPORT
Patricia Jarvis of Cooperstown, daughter of Hugh and Darleen Jarvis, has graduated summa cum laude from SUNY Brockport where she earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology.
Last winter she studied abroad at SUNY Brockport’s Vietnam program where she learned about the history, culture, language and politics of the country.
While there, her group visited the homes of individuals who are still being affected by the Vietnam war and heard their stories. She also assisted people with severe physical and intellectual challenges and worked at a homeless shelter, as well as an orphanage.
Jarvis will begin pursuing a master’s degree in the fall.
