ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Rochester Institute of Technology conferred more than 4,000 degrees at all of its campuses for the 2020-21 academic year. Because of state-imposed COVID-19 occupancy restrictions, commencement was celebrated May 14 and 15 in smaller ceremonies which were live-streamed.

The following area students received their degrees.

Cassandra Snyder of Cherry Valley received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 3D digital design.

Liam Dobbins of Unadilla received a bachelor’s degree in applied arts and sciences.

Jaser Iniguez of Mount Vision received a bachelor’s degree in applied statistics and actuarial science.

Abbi Miller of Bainbridge received a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering.

Virginia Aswad of Cooperstown received a bachelor’s degree in biotechnology and molecular bioscience.

Mason Chase of Prattsville received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering technology.

Kaleb Kronimus of Schenevus received a bachelor’s degree in communication.

Kara Aufmuth of Maryland received a certificate in diagnostic medical sonography.

Adam Kruh of Maryland received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

Lexi Irwin of Sherburne received a master’s degree in imaging science.

Jon Fitch of Sidney received a bachelor’s degree in physics.

Tiffany Willsey of Richmondville received a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON

Two area students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May.

Lydia Rafferty of Fly Creek was awarded a Doctor of Medicine degree from School of Medicine and Public Health.

Maggie Gardner of Richfield Springs was awarded a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.

HOBART AND WILLIAM SMITH COLLEGE

Lila Oursler of Cooperstown received a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy during commencement ceremonies on May 16. Oursler, the child of Mark and Eliza Oursler, graduated cum laude and studied abroad in Queensland, Australia, while a student of the Geneva college.

BUFFALO STATE COLLEGE

Rosa Moseman of Stamford graduated recently from Buffalo State College with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in communication design.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you