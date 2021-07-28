ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Rochester Institute of Technology conferred more than 4,000 degrees at all of its campuses for the 2020-21 academic year. Because of state-imposed COVID-19 occupancy restrictions, commencement was celebrated May 14 and 15 in smaller ceremonies which were live-streamed.
The following area students received their degrees.
Cassandra Snyder of Cherry Valley received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 3D digital design.
Liam Dobbins of Unadilla received a bachelor’s degree in applied arts and sciences.
Jaser Iniguez of Mount Vision received a bachelor’s degree in applied statistics and actuarial science.
Abbi Miller of Bainbridge received a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering.
Virginia Aswad of Cooperstown received a bachelor’s degree in biotechnology and molecular bioscience.
Mason Chase of Prattsville received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering technology.
Kaleb Kronimus of Schenevus received a bachelor’s degree in communication.
Kara Aufmuth of Maryland received a certificate in diagnostic medical sonography.
Adam Kruh of Maryland received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.
Lexi Irwin of Sherburne received a master’s degree in imaging science.
Jon Fitch of Sidney received a bachelor’s degree in physics.
Tiffany Willsey of Richmondville received a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON
Two area students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May.
Lydia Rafferty of Fly Creek was awarded a Doctor of Medicine degree from School of Medicine and Public Health.
Maggie Gardner of Richfield Springs was awarded a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.
HOBART AND WILLIAM SMITH COLLEGE
Lila Oursler of Cooperstown received a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy during commencement ceremonies on May 16. Oursler, the child of Mark and Eliza Oursler, graduated cum laude and studied abroad in Queensland, Australia, while a student of the Geneva college.
BUFFALO STATE COLLEGE
Rosa Moseman of Stamford graduated recently from Buffalo State College with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in communication design.
